Full House Star Andrea Barber Reveals Her Reaction on Re-Watching Episodes Featuring Bald John Stamos; 'That Was Scary'

Full House stars Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin candidly discussed their reactions to rewatching episodes of the 1987 sitcom, expressing their horror at seeing John Stamos acting in a bald cap.

During a recent episode of their rewatch podcast, the actresses talked about the Season 3 episode titled "Those Better Not Be the Days." In the future sequence of the episode, John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, appears bald. His character ages, wearing a bald cap and a gray mustache. Andrea shared with her co-star that it was a “horrifying” experience to watch.

“The bald cap, man. That was scary to see John without hair!” Andrea elaborated on the podcast. “It obviously wasn’t a great bald cap.” Sweetin added, “Yeah, it definitely wasn’t a great bald cap.”

The sitcom, starring Stamos, Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier, was one of the most beloved TV shows of the time. It revolved around Saget’s character, Danny Tanner, as he navigates life as a single parent raising his three daughters.

As for the episode discussed by Barber and Sweetin, Danny is fed up with his daughters being thankless towards his duties as a father. He goes on to propose the idea of role reversal with Jesse and Joey.

As Danny mentions the idea, he daydreams and sees Uncle Jesse and Joey turing old and almost on the bed at all times. Meanwhile, The Heiress and the Handyman actress stated, "All of the old men became Billy Crystal in The Princess Bride."

At the end of the episode, the characters learn a lesson of being thankful to each other and not taking their loved ones for granted.

Furthermore, Sweetin joked that years later, Stamos still looks good and hasn't lost any hair.

For their roles in the ABC sitcom, Jodie Sweetin played the character of Stephanie Tanner and Andrea Barber portrayed the role of Kimmy Gibbler.

Meanwhile, episodes of Full House are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

