‘They Just Kinda Kicked Me Out’: John Stamos Recalls Why He Never Became A Part Of Scientology

John Stamos recounted an incident that revealed why he did not become a part of the Church of Scientology. The actor was honest enough when he shared the story in his recent interview.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Big Shot star conversed with Matt Friend on his Friends in High Places podcast and reflected on an unusual encounter in relation to Scientology.

Stamos stated that he was in an acting class and there was this “hot girl” who said to him that they were all meeting at an address in Hollywood Boulevard. She asked him to come after the class. At that time, Stamos worked in his father’s restaurant and he said to him that he had got to go.

The actor continued that he was 16/17 at that time and he went to that address and it was the building of Scientology. He further stated that he was called over to the E-meter. Stamos added, “You're holding these two cans, so I started, you know, 'Hello… Peabody in the Wayback Machine!'" which he said in a cartoony old-fashioned voice. He continued, “You know, Sherman and Peabody.”.

The Scientology’s personnel was not apparently impressed by this. The actor revealed that this was not liked by them and he was just, “f***ing around so much that they said, 'Get out. Get. Go.' They just kinda kicked me out.” He has reportedly touched up on this same incident in his autobiography, If You Would Have Told Me, published in 2023.

Advertisement

During the interview on the podcast, he also talked about his liking towards one famous Scientologist, who seemingly inspired him to take up a profession in the entertainment field.

The star stated that he was once given an invitation to visit the set of an unknown film which was being shot at a gymnasium of a school, where a friend of his dad worked.

He recalled, “It was a dance, and I go 'What is this?,” and then all the individuals came out who were portraying to be high schoolers but they appeared to be as old as his dad and they were also dressed as well.

The Fuller House star says that there was a 50s band playing but they were not hitting their musical instruments, which he thought was “weird” but he was able to “hear the music.”

Suddenly the director said, “Action!” and two doors were opened and it was none other than John Travolta. Stamos was on the set of Grease and then he stated that he wanted to be “that!” Stamos admitted that he desired to be Travolta, which he still does minus “whatever that is.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘It’s One of My Favorite…’: ‘Jutes’ Lutes Proposes Demi Lovato Again After She Cooks THIS Dish