John Stamos Reveals He Was 'Kicked' Out of Scientology Orientation For THIS Hilarious Reason; Deets Inside

In a recent episode of Matt Friend's podcast Friend in High Places, actor John Stamos told a fascinating story about his encounter with Scientology as a teenager.

While taking acting lessons at the age of 17, Stamos met a young woman who was a member of the Church of Scientology. His curiosity was piqued, especially since he admired John Travolta, a well-known Scientologist and his idol from the film Grease.

Upon Stamos' decision to visit the Hollywood Boulevard Scientology Center, he was presented with the church's E-Meter. This instrument is used to identify "areas of spiritual distress" in people during Scientology audits.

Stamos described how he received the invitation while working at his father's restaurant and quickly went to see the Scientology facility during his visit. Inspired by a sense of mischievousness and youthful curiosity, Stamos chose to play around with the E-Meter. He was kicked out of the orientation right away for holding it up in front of people like a phone.

Despite its comedic nature, the incident exemplifies Stamos' early fascination with Hollywood's diverse and often unconventional subcultures. His brief involvement with Scientology highlights the intersection of celebrity culture and alternative belief systems, providing insight into the diverse experiences of young actors navigating the entertainment industry.

Stamos, who went on to become well-known as Uncle Jesse on "Full House," thought the church's response was typical of their rigid procedures. He said in jest that his actions had to be really bad for the church to take this kind of action against him. This episode was a dead giveaway that his relationship with Scientology was not going to last long.

Stamos was subjected to a series of difficult and challenging questions throughout the session. These included inquiries concerning any prior criminal history and his views on L. Ron Hubbard, the man who founded Scientology. Stamos was becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the intrusive and inappropriate nature of the questions. He decided not to stick with Scientology after having a "creepy" experience.

Despite this brief and unsettling episode, Stamos went on to have a successful career in TV. His experience differs from that of other celebrities, including John Travolta and Tom Cruise, who have long been affiliated with Scientology. Cruise, in particular, has been a prominent supporter since 1986.

