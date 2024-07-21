Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Wants To Play THIS Character In The Devil Wears Prada Sequel; Find Out

Disney announced the sequel to classic 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada. The Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt starrer imprinted itself on the pages of Hollywood forever. Since the announcement of Part 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trio to be back on screen. However, none of the original cast members have yet confirmed their appearance.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is looking into getting cast in the remake of the iconic film. In conversation with Elle, when the actress was asked if she would like to sign up for the film, Turner provided the host with a quick yes.

What did Sophie Turner say about wanting to portray a character in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada?

During her conversation with Elle outlet, Sophie Turner claimed that she is interested in being cast in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The actress stated, Turner, when asked which character she would like to portray, the Hollywood star named Emily Blunt. The English actress revealed, “Yes! Oh, my god. I’d want to be like an Emily Blunt character, I think. Or like one of Miranda Priestley’s minions—well, like Emily Blunt [in the first movie]. Oh, my god. I can’t wait for that movie. Cast me! I’m free!”

Advertisement

Speaking about the sequel, Anne Hathaway revealed to E! News that the second part would be a completely new story, as continuation is not possible. The reports have suggested that Streep might reprise her role as Miranda Priestly, while the characters of Blunt and The Idea of You are undecided.

Hathaway, according to the media portal, revealed that one of the reasons The Devil Wears Prada became a huge hit is because the actresses shared a great rapport with each other on the sets.

The Intern actress added, “The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it’s the love that everybody pours into it.”

ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada: Revisiting Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt And Anne Hathaway's Past Thoughts On 2nd Movie Amid Reports Of Potential Sequel

What will The Devil Wears Prada sequel be about?

The makers of the sequel to the 2006 movie have revealed that the story of Part 2 will yet again revolve around Miranda Priestly and her minions, who will work together towards bringing the fashion magazine to the top position after facing a major decline.

Advertisement

The synopsis reads, “The groundbreaking sequel is set to focus on Miranda as she faces the decline of the once prosperous magazine publishing business. In fact, the only person who can bail her out is her former assistant, Blunt’s Emily Charlton, who is now a high-powered executive at a luxury fashion group, according to Puck.”

The creators of The Devil Wears Prada 2 have not yet announced the release date of the film.

ALSO READ: Is The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Happening? Here's What Report Says