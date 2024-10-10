Garth Brooks' Accuser Reveals Explicit Text He Sent Her and Slams the Singer for Publicly Revealing Her Name 'Out of Spite'

Trigger Warning: This article references rape and sexual assault

Garth Brooks’ accuser has reportedly submitted a “sexually explicit” text allegedly from the country singer as a piece of evidence to support her claims, as her legal team slammed him for publicly naming her in his countersuit.

Brooks, 62, was accused of sexual assault and battery in a complaint filed on Thursday, October 3, by a makeup artist who styled him for 15 years. The plaintiff, who claims she was raped by him in 2019, filed her complaint as Jane Roe, hoping to keep her identity hidden.

As part of her suit, per In Touch, she presented an alleged screenshot of a text exchange between herself and Brooks. “And that huge stick you carry! Roo-sevelt!!” the plaintiff allegedly wrote in a redacted text featured in her complaint, per the aforementioned publication, to which Brooks allegedly replied, “I’ll take that nickname. Thank you. I love you.” The singer also attached a few heart emojis in his message to the woman, the copy of the media obtained by Daily Mail shows.

According to the court documents, Brooks allegedly used more than one cell phone to communicate with Roe and sometimes would use different names. He would allegedly tell her ahead of time that it’d be him sending her texts under a pseudo moniker.

In her filing, the plaintiff, per the Daily Mail, claims Brooks encouraged her to speak in a sexualized manner to him. Additionally, she claims that although Brooks thought he deleted most of their interactions from Roe’s phone, some of their alleged interactions remain on her device.

Regarding the singer revealing the identity of Roe in his counter-filing on Tuesday, October 8, her attorneys at LLP said: “Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him.”

The legal team also announced that they will promptly seek maximum sanctions against the singer on behalf of their client.

On Monday, October 7, Brooks discussed his legal issues during a Facebook Livestream, stating that the case is “on” from his end and that “it's gonna happen.” He added that the legal battle could take two years to play out. In a September filing in Mississippi, the singer accused Roe of attempting extortion by threatening to falsely involve him in the charges previously mentioned.

In her countersuit against Roe, Brooks, who denied all her accusations earlier this week, is seeking a declaratory judgment from the court vindicating him of the allegations levied against him. He is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees, and “further relief as the court may deem proper,” from his accuser.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

