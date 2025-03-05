General Hospital March 3 Episode Recap: Carly Lashes Out at Willow for His Big Move With Drew

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Carly lashed out at Willow over her decision to move in with Drew, along with her and Michael’s kids. Although it’s unclear what part of Drew’s hidden motive she’s campaigning for, her drastic decision has pushed Carly over the edge, especially because she’s worried for her son.

“That’s pushing Michael too far,” Carly warned Willow. Will the latter stand her ground or decide to stay at Nina’s instead? Whatever Willow’s decision might be, she definitely won’t be staying with Carly after that outburst.

Elsewhere, Portia lands in a dangerous situation after Drew threatens her. In the previous episode, we saw Drew and Curtis locking horns, and the tension between them has only escalated since then. Unfortunately, Portia is caught in the middle of their cold war.

Brad has a history of making terrible choices, often tangling him in schemes with serious consequences. In this situation, he gave his aunt, Selina Wu, leverage over Portia, most likely connected to her past secret that could threaten her future career.

However, while spending some downtime in Miami and reconnecting with his ex Lucas, Brad feels the heaviness of guilt weighing on him. He can’t seem to shake off the feeling that he’s done something terrible and has put Portia in potential danger.

He struggles to decide whether to come clean to Portia or not. Either way, the consequences are dire. Stay tuned for more updates!