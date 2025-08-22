Nick Jonas Reveals NOT Doing One Thing in Bed While Priyanka Chopra Continues To: ‘I Can’t Do It’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra go viral for many reasons, but none come as close to being surprising as this one. During his appearance on the TikTok show Are You Okay?, the Jonas Brothers member revealed his ‘beige flag’- a term used to describe neutral or unique habits in romantic partners that are not dealbreakers in a relationship but can ignite debates. He revealed that while the Indian actress is very chill on their bed, he likes to keep it for one use only- sleeping.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share different opinions on this MAJOR matter in their house

Nick Jonas made viewers raise eyebrows on his response to his odd take on bed habits. Speaking to the host of Are You Okay? short format clip, he clarified his stance on resting on one’s bed, "I think beds are for sleeping only. I don't sit on the bed, I don't eat on the bed, I don't read a book on the bed or watch TV. I can't do it." Meanwhile, his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who likes to get comfortable, continues to do what she prefers on their shared bed in the Chopra-Jonas household. While she takes to watching TV, the singer revealed he likes to ‘pull a seat up and sit next to the bed’, firm on his no non-sleeping act on bed decision.

The take has ignited controversy online, with many debating on how different people find their cozy space in their beds. Many are arguing that there surely must be other things the songwriter must be onto but has not revealed to the world. Others are saying it’s perfectly normal that people stick to their bed etiquette, to ensure that it becomes a space full of comfort, and also remains hygienic.

One thing’s for sure, Nick Jonas was bang on about it being a ‘beige flag’, seeing as though it invited a flurry of opinions from people online. We’re sure he’ll be asked about it again, as well as his lady love is likely to face her own set of speculations and questions, the earliest next possible round.

