21-Year-Old New Mommy Millie Bobby Brown Sports ‘Mother’ Sweatshirt As She And Jake Bongiovi Step Out With Baby Girl: Report

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi were spotted with their newly adopted baby girl just one day after announcing the joyful news on Instagram.

Couple step out as a family of three

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appeared relaxed and content during a peaceful stroll in the Hamptons, with Millie wearing a pastel-pink “Mother” pullover sweater featuring bold lilac letters across the chest, paired with white jeans, sneakers, and a bright pink Louis Vuitton bag, as reported by the Daily Mail. Jake kept it casual in a black T-shirt, khaki pants, and a baseball cap while pushing the stroller. Millie even carried a phone case monogrammed “RWB,” possibly hinting at the baby’s initials.

Here’s the Instagram statement that revealed their new parenthood: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.” They requested discretion and disabled comments on the post.

Why adoption was important to them

Millie has long shared her dream of becoming a mother at a young age; her own parents had her and her siblings early in life: “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” she said on the Smartless podcast.

She added, “I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.” Jake supported that vision, and Millie stated: “For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting.… The energy in our house is the door is always open.” Jon Bon Jovi, Jake’s father, is officially a first-time grandparent. He has voiced his support, saying that age doesn’t matter as long as the partners grow together.

Millie and Jake were first linked in 2021, got engaged in April 2023, and tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024, followed by a lavish celebration in Italy months later.

