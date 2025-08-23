Has Dexter: Original Sin Been Canceled? Know What Happened With Prequel Before New Season Announcement

Dexter: Original Sin has been canceled on the network, months after Paramount renewed the show for the second season. According to the reports of Variety, the sources revealed that the makers did not plan on shooting for the new bunch of episodes, and the prequel to the Original Sin has been on hiatus since the announcement, that is, April 2025.

As for the first season, it kept the fans hooked to the screens and to the edge of their seats, as the story revolved around young Dexter Morgan. The character goes from a student to an avenging serial killer, with the guidance of his father, Harry.

Why was Dexter: Original Sin canceled?

According to the media reports, the second season of the show never showcased any progress. Neither were the episodes developed in the active writers’ room, nor did they go on the floors with the cast and crew. Hence, ultimately, the studios opted out of housing season 2 of Dexter: Original Sin.

However, the makers are planning on opening a writers’ room that would actively contribute to the scripting of Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: New Blood. Both installments of the franchise will see Michael C. Hall reprising his role of Dexter Morgan.

Meanwhile, the first season of the show premiered in July 2024, with the finale scheduled for September. Though the second season has been cancelled on the streaming platform, season 1 garnered great viewership with a critical rank of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for the cast members of the show, Hall, in the first season, was joined by Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Christian Slater, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey.

All episodes of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 are available to stream on Paramount.

