Meet the Emmy-Winning Foley Artist Who Earns By Creating Footstep Sounds for Movies and TV

Emmy-winning Foley artist Sanaa Kelley has built a career out of creating the sounds most viewers don’t even realize are made in a studio. From footsteps and clothing rustles to fight scenes and key clicks, Kelley’s work has shaped the sound of award-winning TV shows and films for nearly three decades.

The California-based artist is the founder of Reel Foley Sound in Costa Mesa and has 29 years of industry experience. Her accolades include an Emmy Award for FX/Hulu/Disney’s Shogun, five Emmy nominations, and 25 MSPE Golden Reel nominations for projects such as Ted Lasso, The Walking Dead, The Right Stuff, and The 100.

In 2016, Kelley earned a Golden Reel Award as part of the sound editing team for All the Wilderness. Her career highlights also include work on The Flight Attendant, Bad Monkey, Lisey’s Story, Pretty Little Liars, Only Murders in the Building, The Midnight Club, and Minx.

From Morocco to Hollywood success

Born and raised in Morocco, Kelley moved to California and eventually entered the film and TV industry. She admitted that she “had no idea Foley was even a thing” until she saw someone doing it.

“When they said it was making sound for film, TV, animation, video games, and more, I immediately thought, ‘I can do that,’” Kelley told Voyage LA. Her start, however, wasn’t smooth. “When I tried it, I was terrible. The Foley artist told me, ‘Some people have it, some don’t.’ Ouch,” she said.

Instead of giving up, Kelley called every studio she could find. “Most said no, but one finally said yes, probably because I promised I was great at sweeping and making coffee.” She stayed after hours practicing in the dark, recreating scenes from memory until her skills improved.

Here’s what sets her Foley work apart

Kelley eventually founded Reel Foley Sound in 2016, building a trusted space for Foley in both episodic television and film. Her skills can be heard in movies like Cry Macho, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Chevalier, and White Men Can’t Jump. She has also worked on animated projects, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rugrats, and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

“I’m a Foley artist, which means I create all the everyday sounds you hear in film, TV, animation, and games,” Kelley explained. “What sets us apart is our heart. We don’t just make noise. We perform it.”

Sharing Foley with the next generation

Alongside her studio work, Kelley has become one of TikTok’s fastest-growing creators, with 2.9 million followers. She posts behind-the-scenes content to teach others what took her years to learn.

“What matters most to me is integrity, both in my work and in how I treat people,” Kelley said. “I know what it feels like to be shut out or told you’re not good enough, so I try to be the kind of leader and collaborator I needed when I was starting out.”

