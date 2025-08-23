Margot Robbie Says She 'Loves' Being a Mom to Her and Tom Ackerley's Son: 'Try to Explain It...'

Margot Robbie is enjoying her time being a mother. The actress who welcomed her firstborn last year with husband Tom Ackerley spoke up about parenthood for the first time. The Barbie star sat down for a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, where she explained how it has been the best time for her to see her son grow.

Amid promoting her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the movie star talked about her child while also revealing that she could explain the feeling of being a mother to those who have not yet been parents.

Margot Robbie on embracing motherhood

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Suicide Squad star revealed, “If you try to explain it to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it,” he revealed, “And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. So, you’re just kind of like, ‘It’s the best’.”

Meanwhile, Robbie and her partner welcomed a baby boy in October 2024, and the news was confirmed by a source to People Magazine a few weeks later. While the couple has maintained a tight lip over the details of their child’s birth, including his name, the actress is ecstatic to have stepped into the role of a mother.

In addition to the actress’s experience, her co-star from the upcoming film, Colin Farrell, also reflected on his take on parenthood. The Penguin star said, “It’s meant everything to me. Yet, I don’t want to put that they’re everything to me on them—but they are the most important facet of my life.”

Though the Wolf of Wall Street actress has not yet revealed the face of her son, it has not stopped the little one from making a cameo in his mom’s interviews. During her conversation with Access Hollywood, Robbie paused the interview midway and apologized, saying, “I’m sorry about how loud my baby is.”

On the professional front, Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will hit the screens in September.

