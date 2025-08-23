Tom Hiddleston Taken Aback By Taylor Swift Mention During Interview, Reacts to Ex-Girlfriend's Name

Tom Hiddleston looked baffled after his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was brought up in an interview. The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie, The Life of Chuck, along with his co-star, Karen Gillan, made a stop at the UK radio show Heart.

Amid the conversation about his movie, the Loki star was taken by surprise when he was told of the musician’s potential Super Bowl performance.

The Marvel actor and Swift dated briefly in the summer of 2016. While the duo’s relationship did not last long, it made multiple headlines on the internet back in the day.

Tom Hiddleston’s confused reaction to Taylor Swift mention

During the interaction, the radio show host went on to ask the actors about how they would spend the nights they are not working. Hiddleston quipped, “I find myself on the sports highlights.”

He added, “It’s football or if there’s been a tennis championship that I’ve missed. There are all these sports journalists who write really beautifully about sports, and I love reading everything. It’s kind of nerdy.”

Almost forgetting that the movie star dated Swift, the host went on to diverge the topic to the musician dropping hints about her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2026. Devin Griffin, the RJ, went on to interject, “We did just find out that Taylor Swift is a big fan of a sourdough recipe blog. Very, very specific.”

To this statement, the actor raised his eyebrow, tilted his head, and let out a very peculiar “hmmm.” The host, however, continued, “I can see how you can get into that!”

Meanwhile, Hiddleston’s co-star, Karen Gillan, immediately jumped into the conversation, revealing that she is aware of the Easter Egg dropped by the musician during the New Heights podcast. The actress also explained that the Bad Karma crooner claimed to be a fan of Sourdough Sam, the mascot of the San Francisco 49ers.

Back in 2017, Hiddleston, in conversation with GQ, went on to shower praises on Taylor Swift, stating, “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.” At the time, Tom insisted that his romance with the musician was real.

