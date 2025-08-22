F1: The Movie Now on OTT: How to Watch Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Online

F1: The Movie is now out on digital, and you can rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video. The sports drama follows a retired Formula 1 legend who returns to the paddock to coach a struggling team. The film opened in theaters on July 27, 2025 and is now rolling onto living-room screens after a strong response from audiences and critics. On IMDb, the movie currently sits at 7.9/10.

What is F1: The Movie about?

Set in the modern F1 world, the story tracks Sonny Hayes, a famous 1990s racer whose career stalled after a life-changing crash. When his former teammate Ruben Carventas invites him to help the last-placed APXGP outfit, Hayes agrees to train talented but raw driver Joshua Pearce. The team must turn results around to avoid being sold. As Hayes mentors the newcomer, he confronts his past and treats the comeback as a second chance.

F1: The Movie is written and directed by Joseph Kosinski with Ehren Kruger on the screenplay. The cast features Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies, among others. Stephen Mirrione and Patrick J. Smith handle editing, Claudio Miranda leads cinematography, and Hans Zimmer composes the score. Racing sequences are shot with high-intensity track action and immersive cockpit views to bring the speed and strategy of Formula 1 to the screen.

How to watch on Amazon Prime Video

The digital release is available in the Prime Video Store. Viewers can rent or purchase the film on VoD platforms, including Amazon Prime Video. Make sure your Amazon account and payment method are active. Availability, pricing, and rental windows may vary by region.

If you enjoy sports dramas with authentic track detail, F1: The Movie blends technical realism with a character-led comeback arc. It offers a look inside team dynamics, driver development, data-driven strategy, and the pressure to deliver points in the Constructors’ Championship. With Brad Pitt and Damson Idris at the front, Joseph Kosinski behind the camera, and Hans Zimmer’s score, the film is positioned as a must-watch for F1 fans and newcomers alike.

