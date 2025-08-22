Is Undertaker Entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? WWE Star and Mike Tyson Rumored to Join Indian TV Show

Among the many rumored celebrities set to join the reality program, the latest names have left the Indian viewers taken aback. Legendary WWE star Undertaker and professional American boxer Mike Tyson, have come up as the newest names among the many believed to be joining the lineup as wild card entries. Previously, the viral Indian show has managed to grab some very unexpected names, and while many have been proven false, the surprises have been eyebrow-raising. The rumor mill first began on a Discord server about the wrestler and has now involved the boxer, and it remains to be seen whether either of them turn out to be true.

Advertisement

All you need to know about Bigg Boss 19

The contestant list for this edition of Bigg Boss, as reported and rumored includes- Gaurav Khanna (winner of Celebrity Masterchef), Raftaar, Ashnoor Kaur, real-life couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Hunar Hale, Shafaq Naaz, Payal Dhare, Zeeshan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, and Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha.

Other names include Sreerama Chandra, Amaal Mallik, Arbaaz Patel, Nidhi Shah, Kirak Khala, Seedhe Maut, Atul Kishan, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, Apoorva Mukhija, Gurucharan Singh, Purav Jha, Siwet Tomar, and Shailesh Lodha.

The speculations are endless, with new names being reported every day, however, it is only via the upcoming premiere that fans of the show will be able to confirm the guests. The popular entertainment program is known to throw in a few googlies every time, and we expect no less this year. Meanwhile, the appearance of Undertaker and Mike Tyson only remains a guess as of now.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss season 19 is all set to premiere on Sunday, August 24, 2025, on Colors TV, with Salman Khan returning as the host. It can be streamed by fans online, at 9:00 pm IST via the OTT platform, JioHotstar; meanwhile, it continues to hold the 10:30 pm IST slot on television.

ALSO READ: 9 times Bigg Boss contestants had heated arguments with host Salman Khan: Swami Om to Kashish Kapoor