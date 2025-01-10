General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Jerome Leverage New Evidence to Win Her Custody Battle?

Spoilers for General Hospital on Friday, January 10, tease an episode filled with intense drama and critical decisions in Port Charles. Ava Jerome (Maura West) explores a potential advantage, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) faces off with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), and Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) fate sparks concern. Meanwhile, Cyrus Renault’s (Jeff Kober) shadow looms over town, and personal tensions rise between Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison).

Ava Jerome pins her hopes on Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) as she discusses leveraging new information to her advantage. Given recent events, including the explosion at Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) penthouse, Ava may see an opportunity to strengthen her custody case for Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola). Meanwhile, Ric attempts to sway Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), though his intentions remain unclear.

Across town, Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) is drawn into the chaos when Diane Miller (Carolyn Henessy) arrives with a court order for Wiley Corinthos (Vern Weaver) and Amelia Corinthos (Sequoia and Serenity Mork Macko). Nina’s involvement in the custody battle heats up, with tensions boiling over as she confronts Josslyn Jacks for lashing out at Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) in the hospital. As Nina warns Josslyn to back off, Willow takes matters into her own hands, potentially leveraging Michael’s medical proxy to regain control of her family.

Elsewhere, Cyrus Renault continues to be a menacing presence. His timing could lead to another casualty, with General Hospital teasing more victims in his wake. Could Michael be next on Cyrus’ hit list? Meanwhile, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) spends time with Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) over lunch, but her growing trust in him may lead her into dangerous territory.

Carly and Drew’s explosive argument picks up from Thursday’s episode, with Drew blaming Carly for Michael’s condition. Carly fires back, claiming she finally sees Drew for who he truly is. Meanwhile, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) discuss what’s best for Michael, with hints that his story arc may soon reach a pivotal turning point.

Finally, Sasha Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) receives an alarming update about Michael, expressing shock as she asks, “What happened to Michael?”

Friday’s episode of General Hospital promises high-stakes drama and an edge-of-your-seat cliffhanger to close out the week. From Ava’s bold moves to Cyrus’ lurking threat, and Nina’s fierce defense of her family, Port Charles is set for another rollercoaster day. Don’t miss the action as lives hang in the balance and secrets unravel on the ABC soap opera.

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Save Michael After the Explosion?