General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Spencer Take Willow’s Kids in a Custody Battle Blitz?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, May 14, tease a storm of emotional confrontations and underhanded tactics. Carly Spencer prepares to serve Willow Corinthos with legal papers, Elizabeth Baldwin grills Ric Lansing over a suspicious crash, and Alexis Davis sets a plan in motion to protect her daughter. Here’s a breakdown of the drama-packed episode.

The central conflict kicks off when Carly, armed with new intel from Jason Morgan, decides to move forward with removing Wiley and Amelia Corinthos from Willow and Drew’s home. After Jason reveals what Sasha Gilmore Corbin shared—that Willow believes Michael refused to see her in Germany—Carly takes this as a red flag. Whether Michael truly turned his back on Willow or someone manipulated the situation, Carly sees it as grounds to accelerate her custody plans.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Baldwin remembers Ric Lansing mentioning brake issues before his crash. Pressing him for answers, Liz inadvertently backs Ric into a corner—one made tighter by his involvement in Ava Jerome’s blackmail scheme. With Kristina Corinthos-Davis unknowingly at the center of the car sabotage and the Cassadine money at stake, Ric and Ava are desperate to keep the truth buried.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis enlists Damian Spinelli to cover Kristina’s tracks. From wiping incriminating footage to locating the hidden car, Spinelli’s mission could be key to keeping Kristina safe from legal fallout. But Kristina, still unaware of how much Alexis knows, continues to nurse a grudge. In a heartfelt moment, she confesses to Dante Falconeri that she may never be able to fully trust or forgive her mother—even as she struggles with her own emotional instability.

Over in another corner of Port Charles, Drew Cain uncovers something significant—possibly related to the recent drugging incident. With suspicions already swirling around Portia Robinson and maybe even Nina Reeves, Drew’s discovery could point to an even deeper betrayal. His findings will likely impact how he helps Willow respond to Carly’s legal ambush.

And while Willow reels from the custody shock, Drew steps up to assure her he knows just who to call. Still, the threat of losing her children looms large, and Willow’s anxiety continues to grow.

Adding to the chaos, Laura Collins reaches her breaking point—possibly triggered by Ezra Boyle. Expect a fierce meltdown that could shake up the power dynamics even further.

With Carly drawing legal battle lines and secrets threatening to surface, General Hospital is setting the stage for explosive fallout. Will Willow lose custody of Wiley and Amelia? Can Drew protect his family, and will Kristina finally uncover just how far Alexis has gone for her? Don’t miss a moment of the drama this Wednesday in Port Charles.