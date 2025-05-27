General Hospital Spoilers: Will Gio Accept His Past and Embrace His Future?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, May 27 tease a dramatic follow-up to the bombshells dropped at the 2025 Nurses Ball. With Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri’s true lineage revealed and Michael Corinthos’s unexpected return, characters across Port Charles are scrambling to adjust. As tensions rise, old wounds reopen and difficult decisions loom.

After the Memorial Day encore on May 26, the Tuesday episode picks up with Brook Lynn Quartermaine-Chase (Amanda Setton) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) struggling with the emotional weight of Gio’s revelation. Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), at the center of the secret, faces fierce backlash. In a tear-filled confrontation shown in the preview, Brook Lynn lashes out at her mother, declaring her actions unforgivable. Healing this rift won’t be easy.

Meanwhile, Gio himself is spiraling. In the GH teaser, he tells Emma Scorpio-Drake (Braedyn Bruner) not to stop him—only for her to respond that she just wants to go with him. Whether Gio lets her in or shuts her out remains to be seen.

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) also appears to have regrets, questioning his role in pushing Lulu Spencer (Alexis Havins Bruening) to dig into the truth. It may be too late for second thoughts, though, as the damage is already done.

Elsewhere, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is seen issuing a firm “Don’t take another step.” If it’s Gio she’s talking to, this could signal a heartfelt reunion—especially if she’s just learned he’s her grandson. If it’s Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison), however, that warning may carry a very different weight.

On the Michael front, his dramatic reappearance stunned fans—especially when he scooped up Wiley (Viron Weaver) and walked out of the Nurses Ball without warning. As Drew and Willow Tait-Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) attempt to follow, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) stops them with his signature calm, warning that chasing after Michael isn’t the right move.

Meanwhile, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) turns to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for help, pleading with him to convince Michael to compromise. Could Sonny bridge the growing gap between father and son?

Sasha Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) will also find some peace from her anxiety—hinting at a potential reunion with Michael. And in lighter moments, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Asrup) heat things up, though Kai pauses to make sure she’s truly comfortable moving forward.

The fallout from the Nurses Ball revelations continues to ripple through Port Charles, leaving heartbreak, uncertainty, and the hope for reconciliation in its wake. Will Gio come to terms with his identity? Can Brook Lynn and Lois rebuild their bond? And will Michael choose peace—or further upheaval? Tuesday’s episode promises to shake things up in unforgettable ways.