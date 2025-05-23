General Hospital Spoilers: Will Gio’s Outburst Destroy the Nurses Ball and His Family Ties?

The General Hospital episode airing Friday, May 23, promises to be an emotional rollercoaster following the bombshell dropped at the 2025 Nurses Ball. As the final performances loom, the spotlight shifts to Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri’s explosive public meltdown — a moment that has left Port Charles reeling and his family scrambling to pick up the pieces.

During Thursday’s episode, Gio (newcomer to the center of attention) overheard a life-altering secret: he is the biological child of Brook Lynn Quartermaine-Chase (Amanda Setton) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), and he was adopted. The news came in a heated confrontation between Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) and Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), with Lulu threatening to reveal the truth if Lois didn’t.

Visibly shaken, Gio took the stage for his tango performance, but instead of finishing, he stunned the audience by dedicating the piece to the parents who “never wanted” him. He then smashed his violin and fled, leaving chaos in his wake.

Now, Friday’s episode picks up the pieces. Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) is in tears, Ned (Wally Kurth) looks distressed, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) demands answers from Lois. Lulu is unraveling under pressure, especially as Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) warns her to back down before things get worse.

Meanwhile, Carly receives a mysterious offer, and a returning Michael Corinthos — now played by Rory Gibson — is expected to reappear dramatically, possibly with help from Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), who gets a cryptic call. Willow Tait-Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is also shown pleading to end a custody battle — but with whom?

On the Nurses Ball stage, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) struggle to prepare for their performance, still rattled by Gio’s pain. Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) urges them to press on, but emotions are running high.

Away from the festivities, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) is set for a surprise visitor. Could it be Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) or Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst)? And back at the PCPD, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliott) is demanding release — possibly desperate to reunite with Brook Lynn after Gio’s revelation.

As the Nurses Ball curtain draws to a close, the emotional fallout from Gio’s truth bomb overshadows the glitz and glamour. With families fractured, secrets unraveling, and long-lost characters returning, General Hospital gears up for a dramatic summer — and Friday’s episode might just be the spark that ignites it all.