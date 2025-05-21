General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis Expose Portia’s Secrets at the Nurses Ball?

The spotlight may be on the stage, but the real drama unfolds behind the scenes at this year’s General Hospital Nurses Ball. While Lucy Coe kicks off the gala with her signature sparkle and flair, tensions simmer beneath the surface. From explosive accusations to DNA mysteries, the May 21 episode is set to deliver both entertainment and emotional upheaval.

Curtis Ashford issues a chilling warning to Portia Robinson: “This could destroy everything.” The bombshell? He knows about Drew Cain’s blackmail scheme—and it’s aimed at Portia. As trust continues to fracture between them, the looming question is whether Curtis will walk away from the marriage or confront the lies head-on.

Josslyn Jacks channels Carly Spencer’s fierce protectiveness and lashes out at Willow Tait-Corinthos. Fueled by emotion, Joss warns Willow she’ll never take Michael Corinthos’ children away. With Michael’s return seemingly imminent, could his appearance shift the balance—or add more fuel to the fire?

Across town, Lulu Spencer grows suspicious of Lois Cerullo’s affection for Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri. Convinced that Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s child, Lulu shares her suspicions with Cody Bell and hints at conducting a covert DNA test. If they move forward without Gio or Dante’s knowledge, the fallout could be massive.

In a tense mother-daughter moment, Alexis Davis reveals to Kristina Corinthos-Davis that she’s being blackmailed by Ava Jerome and Ric Lansing. Alexis warns, “They know what you did, and they can prove it.” Kristina’s shocked reaction suggests deeper secrets are still to be uncovered.

Mob boss Sonny Corinthos isn’t backing down. In a confrontation with A.D.A. Justine Turner, he makes it crystal clear: no one will force him out of Port Charles. Expect sparks to fly as the two face off in what could be a brewing legal and personal battle.

Finally, Anna Devane scrambles to keep the Nurses Ball performance afloat after Tracy Quartermaine’s arrest. With Lucy and Felicia also stressed, the trio must quickly find a replacement. Will Anna’s backup plan save the night—or bring more chaos to the stage?

From emotional revelations to power plays, Wednesday’s General Hospital promises a rollercoaster of drama under the glittering lights of the Nurses Ball. With secrets teetering on the edge and relationships at risk, fans won’t want to miss a single moment. Tune in on ABC or stream on Hulu to catch all the action in Port Charles.