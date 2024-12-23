General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Put Aside His Grudge and Embrace Holiday Peace?

In the December 23 episode of General Hospital, holiday cheer mixes with family drama as loved ones gather to celebrate the season. While Anna Devane’s surprise promises to lift spirits, Sonny Corinthos finds himself struggling to accept Carly Spencer’s unexpected addition to their festivities.

The Christmas celebration kicks off with Mac Scorpio and James West basking in the holiday spirit, especially since Cody Bell has decided to join in the fun. Adding to the festive atmosphere, Anna Devane has teased a big surprise, which may involve a special family reunion. Rumors suggest that Emma Scorpio-Drake is set to make a heartwarming comeback, though it remains uncertain if Brooklyn Rae Silzer will reprise the role or if a new actress will step in. Emma’s arrival is expected to bring smiles and joy to Maxie Jones’ home, where the festivities are in full swing.

Meanwhile, at Sonny and Carly’s gathering, the mood is less harmonious. Carly’s last-minute invitation to Jack Brennan sparks tension as Brennan’s arrival earns him a frosty reception from Sonny. As Brennan extends his hand in greeting, Sonny’s glare says it all—he’s far from thrilled about this holiday guest.

Despite his disdain, Sonny may opt to avoid a public confrontation, keeping the peace for the sake of Josslyn, Kristina, and Michael, who are already grappling with their own struggles. However, Sonny’s simmering frustration could spill over, especially if Brennan gets too close to Donna Corinthos. Sonny’s protective instincts may lead to a stern intervention if Brennan crosses any boundaries.

While Anna’s surprise brings warmth and joy to the holiday, Sonny’s battle with his resentment threatens to overshadow the festivities. As family members navigate their emotional highs and lows, General Hospital fans are left wondering: will Sonny let go of his animosity for the sake of Christmas harmony, or will the tension simmer into something more? Stay tuned to see how the Corinthos family’s holiday unfolds.

