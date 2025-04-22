George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Have ‘Never Argued’ in 10 Years Together Amid Divorce Rumors

George Clooney is setting the record straight on the state of his marriage to Amal Clooney—and it’s nothing but love and laughter in the Clooney household. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the Oscar-winning actor debunked divorce rumors and made a bold claim: he and Amal have never had an argument in their 10 years of marriage.

Speaking with Gayle King, Clooney reaffirmed a statement he made back in 2022—that he and Amal, an accomplished human rights attorney, have maintained an unusually peaceful relationship since tying the knot. “We’re trying to find something to fight about!” George joked, making light of their serene dynamic.

The 63-year-old star gushed about his wife, calling her “an incredible woman” and admitting that not a day goes by when he doesn’t feel like the luckiest man alive. Their love story began with a fairytale wedding in Venice, Italy, in 2014, attended by Hollywood elites like Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. Since then, they've built a quiet but strong family life, raising their 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Clooney’s remarks come amid recent tabloid speculation about trouble in paradise—but the couple seems to be more solid than ever. While George once famously vowed to never marry or have children, Amal clearly changed his mind and his heart.

From romantic getaways to raising twins, George and Amal Clooney have built a life rooted in mutual respect, deep admiration, and—evidently—zero conflict. As the actor cheekily searches for a reason to argue with his wife, it’s clear that their decade of harmony is no Hollywood illusion.

