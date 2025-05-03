George Clooney’s Wife Amal Barred from Entering the US? Here’s What We Know

George Clooney may be facing a personal and diplomatic crisis as a new report reveals that his wife, Amal Clooney, could soon be barred from entering the United States. The British human rights lawyer is reportedly among several UK legal experts warned of potential sanctions due to their involvement in advising the International Criminal Court (ICC) on investigations related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

According to the Financial Times, Amal Clooney and other senior UK lawyers have been alerted by Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) that their work with the ICC may trigger sanctions, including travel bans and financial restrictions, from the US government. These warnings come amid heightened tensions over the ICC’s inquiry into alleged war crimes in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

This wouldn’t be the first time such measures have been taken—ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, a British resident, was previously sanctioned, had his assets frozen, and was barred from entering the US.

If imposed, similar sanctions could severely impact Amal’s ability to travel to or work in the United States, despite her longstanding professional ties to the country. Amal, who was born in Lebanon and moved to the UK as a child, studied at Oxford and NYU and was admitted to the New York Bar in 2002.

The potential travel restrictions would also affect her personal life. Amal and George Clooney, who married in 2014 and share 7-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, maintain homes around the world, including properties in New York and California.

While no official sanctions have yet been confirmed, the looming possibility has raised concerns about the intersection of international justice and geopolitics. As Amal Clooney continues her high-profile legal work, the couple may soon find their transatlantic lifestyle and freedom of movement under unprecedented scrutiny.

