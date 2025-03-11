Why Was Wendy Williams Taken to Hospital After Dropping Note for Help from NYC Facility? Find HERE

Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital on Monday after she dropped a handwritten note from her assisted living facility window in New York, pleading for help.

Police were called for a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. after the former talk show host, 60, threw the note from her fifth-floor room. The message reportedly read, “Help! Wendy!!” Law enforcement sources confirmed that officers responded to the call, and Williams was later escorted out of the building by police and placed into an ambulance.

Williams, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, has been living in the facility’s memory care unit. She has been battling a court-ordered guardianship since 2022, arguing that she is mentally capable of making her own decisions. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has stated that Williams is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated” due to her condition. However, Williams has repeatedly denied this, calling her living situation a “prison” in a recent interview with TMZ.

The incident comes just days before Williams was reportedly set to make a TV appearance on The View this Friday. Former Wendy Williams Show co-executive producer Suzanne Bass shared on Instagram that Williams was preparing for the show, though it was unclear if she would appear in person or remotely.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Williams recently made progress in her fight against guardianship. Last month, Morrissey told a judge she was open to having Williams undergo a new medical evaluation in light of her claims.

For now, Williams’ condition remains uncertain, and it is unclear how this latest incident will impact her legal efforts.