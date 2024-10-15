'Girl Does Not Complain': Sofia Richie Had 6 Weeks Of Contractions Before Giving Birth To Daughter, Doctor Reveals

Sofia Richie discussed her challenging pregnancy in a recent podcast. She appeared on the She MD podcast hosted by her OBGYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi (Dr. A), on October 15. During the podcast, she shared her difficulties before giving birth to her daughter Eloise in May with her husband, Elliot Grainge.

"I feel like people really don't talk about all the things that go wrong and all the things after you give birth that are so hard," she told Doctor A and podcast co-host Mary Alice Haney. The model recalled that everything was smooth sailing until she reached 32 weeks. She recalled waking up one day and feeling “a little crampy.”

She assumed it to be any other typical pregnant woman's problem, but it was the beginning of her complications. Upon feeling uneasy, she texted Doctor A and expected a casual reassurance in return.

But instead, "She was like, 'You know what? Actually, I think you should go see the fetal specialist to monitor, to make sure that everything's okay, and then you'll go home. It's not a big deal,' " the model recalled.

Sofia was grateful to have received that advice at the right time because, upon examination, she was found to be in active labor. "I was really terrified," Sofia added. After spending six days in the hospital, she was eager to go home. Although her wish was granted, she had to remain on bed rest and under constant observation.

"So that's what I did. It was kind of a waiting game from there," she added. Shockingly, she remained in active labor for six weeks while on bed rest until they "induced at 38 weeks" — which was Dr. A's goal for her. "I had a fantastic delivery," Sofia added.

Advertisement

Doctor A praised the model’s resilience and determination during the trying time. "This girl does not complain, by the way. What she went through, it was really traumatic. Six weeks she was having contractions," the doctor said. However, Sofia further reassured that despite going through multiple complications pre and post-birth, she and her daughter are healthy and safe.