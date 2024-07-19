Glen Powell Reveals How He Paid Tribute To Bill Paxton By Using His Acting Tricks In Twisters; DETAILS

Twisters is all set to be released in theaters on Friday. Glen Powell, who portrays the lead character in the film, opens up about the preparation process and pays tribute to Bill Paxton by using his acting techniques in the movie. In conversation with Stephen Colbert, the actor shared that when he worked with Paxton in a 2013 movie, Red Wing, he closely observed the late actor’s dedication towards the scenes. Powell also stated that he became close friends with Paxton.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor claimed that the 66-year-old actor was highly passionate about the weather, and Twisters is all about the bad weather.

What did Glen Powell say about Bill Paxton’s acting techniques?

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor recalled his experience working with the True Lies actor on a 2013 film. The Hit Man star revealed, “I shot this movie called Red Wing years and years ago, and Bill and I became really close on that movie.” Powell further added that there was also an acting trick that the veteran actor taught him, and he applied it in his upcoming film.

Speaking of a trick by Paxton, the Anyone But You star stated, “As an actor, sometimes you have to shoot outdoors, and you’re kind of squinting and whatnot, and he taught me this trick that if you close your eyes and you look up at the sun, it warms your eyes up to the sun and you can open your eyes.”

He continued, So while we were shooting Twisters, I was shooting outdoors the whole time, so I’d used that trick my entire career since meeting Bill. And on Twisters, I really felt like every time I closed my eyes, I got to think of Bill, which was great.”

What is Twisters about?

The sequel to the 1996 film of the same name, Twisters, follows the story of Tyler Owens, an influencer, who tries to get his friend Kate Cooper to join him in his storm-chasing adventures.

According to the plot of the film, “Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures.”

Twisters will be released in theaters on July 19.

