Grammys 2025: Chappell Roan Wins the Heavily Contested Best New Artist Award; Makes a Plea to the Record Labels

Chappell Roan took the Best New Artist win at Grammys 2025 over Sabrina Carpenter on Sunday to solidify her meteoric ascent to stardom, for a singer who was once dropped by her record label.

The Pink Pony Club singer has been nominated for six awards - Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Performance.

In her acceptance speech, Roan made a solid plea to the Record Labels urging them to treat their artists better, the same artists who work hard and give their all to the labels helping them profit millions of dollars. Roan demanded that record labels provide livable wages and health care, mainly for new artists.

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess songstress said, "Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you — but do you got us?" This earned her a round of standing ovations from her peers in the audience as well as cheers from her fans online.

Roan recalled her past experience as a struggling new artist with the former record label, adding, "It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized."

At the Grammys 2025, Chappell Roan now becomes part of some elite list by joining previous winners of the Best New Artist award like The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Mariah Carey, The Carpenters, Lauryn Hill, and more.