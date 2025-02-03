Grammy Awards 2025: Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Wins Record of the Year; Dedicates it to LA
Kendrick Lamar won Record of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards for his hit diss track, Not Like Us, which targeted Drake. He dedicated the win to Los Angeles.
At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 2, 2025, Kendrick Lamar's track Not Like Us won the Record of the Year award.
This song, known for its direct criticism of fellow rapper Drake, also earned Lamar accolades for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.
In his acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Lamar dedicated the award to Los Angeles, stating, "This is my neck of the woods that's held me down since I was a young pup. Since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that, the records were like these."
Not Like Us has been a significant success, topping the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart for 21 consecutive weeks and debuting at number one on the Hot 100.
The track is known for its intense and controversial lyrics, which have sparked huge discussion among fans and critics. Lamar's sharp commentary and bold assertions have made Not Like Us a significant point of conversation in the music industry.
The 2025 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, also featured notable wins by other artists. Beyoncé made history by winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, becoming the first Black woman to do so in over 50 years. Sabrina Carpenter was honored with the Best Pop Vocal Album award.
