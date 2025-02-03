Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift Rocks a Red Dress With a Small T Attached to It; A Possible Nod to Boyfriend Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift is getting bolder each day when it comes to showing support for boyfriend Travis Kelce. This time, the singer is doing it at the 2025 Grammys in the most unsubtle way possible.

Swift, 35, took to the revered award ceremony’s red carpet on Sunday, February 2, in a flaming red sparkly corseted dress, putting her snatched figure on display. Swift’s dress was a mini, meaning her toned thighs were on display, grabbing just the right amount of attention to let the world know that she was rocking a T-thigh chain on one of her quads.

The Fortnight singer, for those who may not know, is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift’s dress also matched the official Chiefs team color.

Swift is nominated for six awards at the Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department. Her earlier mentioned song with Post Malone is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video. Her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, Us, is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The Eras Tour performer will also take the stage at some point during tonight's ceremony to present. Knowing her, she could make an announcement while she’s on stage—another album? Reputation re-recording finally? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Kelce isn’t joining Swift at the Grammys tonight in Los Angeles as he is busy preparing for the 2025 Super Bowl. The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in New Orleans, and Swift’s attendance at the event is almost guaranteed.