Gwyneth Paltrow’s Biography Reveals That She Was Bummed About Her Ex Brad Pitt Marrying Jennifer Aniston: ‘He’s Dumber Than…’

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt’s relationship made headlines in the late 90s. While the couple dated for a brief period of time and parted ways in 1997, the actress still had strong feelings for the actor and was bummed over the Fight Club star tying the knot with Jennifer Aniston.

In the upcoming Gwyneth: The Biography, the writer, Amy Odell, revealed that the Ironman actress had a mournful reaction to Pitt’s marriage in 2000. However, the movie star never voiced her true feelings in the public domain.

Gwyneth Paltrow was upset over Brad Pitt marrying Jennifer Aniston

While fans of Brad Pitt and the Friends actress were excited to witness the duo marrying in 2000, Paltrow’s feelings weren’t mutual. Back in the day, when a reporter asked the actress about the celebrity wedding happening in the city, the Marvel star quipped, “Are you really asking me this question? I can’t comment on this kind of thing.”

Though the actress ignored the question in media, she later confided in a friend and allegedly told them that Pitt “has terrible taste in women.”

As for the F1 star’s marriage to Aniston, the duo got engaged in 1999, and wedded a year later. Though they were one of the most adored couples in Hollywood, the pair parted ways five years later.

Odell, further in the Biography recalls Paltrow’s meeting with Aerin Lauder. During a business meeting dinner, the actress confided in the latter and went on to describe Pitt as “dumber than a sack of s–t.”

Opening up about the contrasting worlds of Paltrow and Pitt, the author mentioned, “He was brought up very religious, in Missouri.” Odell further added, “It’s just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to [elite private school] Spence. I think she thought he wasn’t sophisticated enough for her. She thought she was smarter, better educated, and more sophisticated.”

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt went on to date each other in 1994, after working together in the horror classic Se7en. The former partners got engaged in 1996, and split up a year later.

