Who is Jim Curtis? All We Know About Jennifer Aniston's Rumored New Boyfriend as FRIENDS Star Vacays in Mallorca

Jennifer Aniston seemed to enjoy a sunny getaway in Mallorca over the Fourth of July weekend with a small group of close friends, as well as a new face, hypnotist Jim Curtis. The FRIENDS star was photographed spending time with Curtis, fueling rumors about a possible new romance. Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, also joined the trip.

According to Daily Mail, Aniston looked laid-back in a black tank top, blue jeans, white sneakers, sunglasses, and a tan hat while exploring Mallorca with Curtis. The group was seen boarding a yacht and relaxing under the Spanish sun.

Who is Jim Curtis?

Jim Curtis describes himself as a 'wellness pioneer, author, and hypnotist' on his official website. He wrote, "For the last 25 years my mission has been to change the health and wellness of the world."

Curtis has worked with companies like WebMD, Everyday Health, HealthCentral, and The Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Today, he calls himself a transformational coach who helps people "break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, community and love."

Curtis often shares motivational videos with his 550,000 Instagram followers. His Instagram bio says his mission is 'to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM.' In a June 2025 video, he encouraged followers to repeat affirmations after heartbreak. "Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup, or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy, and divine love," he wrote.

Curtis also hosts live virtual group sessions for people ready to rebuild their lives. He has spoken openly about his struggles with chronic illness for 20 years, which helped shape his path as a healer.

Aniston has been following Curtis for years

Jennifer Aniston has been following Curtis on Instagram for nearly two years and often interacts with his posts. Last month, she posted a 'Sunday Funday' photo dump on Instagram featuring Curtis's book Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness.

Jenna Dewan commented, "I love you, I love this and I love the book recs..!" while Reese Witherspoon added, "Love you & love this song!!"

In April, Aniston shared that she had turned to hypnosis to help her get over her fear of flying, stating that it had been surprisingly effective. Curtis, meanwhile, practices what he calls 'hypno-realization,' which he says helps people move on from old patterns.

His journey into wellness started after he dealt with severe nerve pain following college, which led him to meditation and mindfulness. In a 2017 interview, Curtis shared that a university professor had introduced him to meditation and taught him to focus on being present.

Aniston and Curtis were also spotted together at a luxury hotel in Big Sur last month. For now, neither has confirmed a romance, but fans are curious if this 'love guru' is Jennifer Aniston's next chapter.

