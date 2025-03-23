Did Gwyneth Paltrow Troll Meghan Markle's Viral Cooking Video? Iron Man Actress Prepares 'Boyfriend Breakfast'
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a new cooking video, and the fans believe that the actress is throwing shade at Meghan Markle amid the latter’s new Netflix show. Read the details below.
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a new social media video of herself cooking breakfast while dressed in striped pajamas. The clip immediately caught the audience's attention, with many claiming that the Iron Man star was throwing shade at Meghan Markle amid the release of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
The video began with the actress looking directly into the camera and sipping coffee from her mug. She then placed a pan of biscuits in the oven before attempting a high kick and giving her dog a kiss.
After her biscuits were baked, the actress fried some eggs. The video concluded with Paltrow showing off her plate, which was filled with baked biscuits, eggs, bacon, and jam. In the caption of the Instagram video, she wrote:
"My cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon. #BoyfriendBreakfast"
However, fans in the comment section began to speculate whether the mother of two was throwing shade at the Duchess of Sussex. One fan wrote, “Gwyneth Paltrow continues to throw shade, and I’m here for it! No makeup in her actual kitchen!” Another user commented, “Gwyneth is so genuine; what a breath of fresh air compared to Markle.”
A third netizen joined the conversation, saying, “Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, or fake friends—just your beautiful, true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see.”
The comments caught the attention of media outlets following the release of the Duchess’ Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which has faced backlash from viewers.
Despite the mixed reviews, the eight-episode series has managed to secure a top spot on the streaming platform.
