Hailey Bieber Reveals Ovarian Cysts Diagnosis Amid Raising Son Jack Blues With Justin Bieber: 'I'm Right There...'

Hailey Bieber recently revealed that she has been living with two ovarian cysts. Her health update came only months after she gave birth to her first child, Jack Blues Bieber, with her husband, Justin Bieber, in 2024.

The 28-year-old model and beauty entrepreneur shared the update on her April 21 Instagram Stories, where she posted a picture of her bare belly to commemorate her experience visually. She stated that she has been diagnosed with two cysts and recognized the struggles of others who experience the same condition.

Bieber shared a picture of herself in a black tank top with an exposed belly on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Currently have two ovarian cysts."

Bieber didn't provide more information regarding the severity or treatment of her cysts but asserted clearly that she wished to express solidarity with other women who suffer from similar reproductive health problems. She added, "If you deal with ovarian cysts, I'm right there with ya!"

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that may occur within or on the surface of the ovaries. As stated by the Mayo Clinic, although they are usually benign and disappear spontaneously without treatment, some may lead to complications such as rupture, severe abdominal pain, and bloating.

This is not the first major health battle Bieber has fought. In 2022, she went through stroke-like symptoms while enjoying breakfast with her husband, Justin, which prompted those around her to rush her to the hospital. Doctors found that she had suffered from a mini-stroke due to a minor blood clot that briefly inhibited oxygen supply to her brain. Luckily, her body managed to expel the clot naturally, and she recovered within hours.

After additional tests, doctors told her she had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a birth defect in which a small hole between the upper chambers of the heart does not close after birth. The condition was a grade five PFO, the most severe rating.

"I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed," she said in an April 2022 YouTube video, "that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."

Hailey Bieber had her heart opening closed through a medical procedure. She was relieved that the source of her symptoms had been found and corrected so she could move on from what she called a terrifying ordeal.

