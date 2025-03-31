Hailey Bieber Fuels Rumors of Divorce With Justin Bieber by Unfollowing Him 2 Months After Singer Did So

Hailey Bieber has unfollowed her husband, Justin Bieber, on Instagram, raising concerns about issues in their marriage. The move came to attention on Sunday, March 30, when Justin shared several cryptic posts on his Stories over the course of the day.

About two months ago, the Baby singer unfollowed his wife on the social media platform, a move he later clarified as a consequence of being hacked. However, fans now question whether Hailey's unfollowing him is deliberate or a glitch.

Fueling the rumors, Hailey recently posted a TikTok meme, joking that she would be a "bad therapist" because she would need to see a photo of the heartbreaker.

Her post said, "I'd be a terrible therapist [because] I'd want to see a pic of the person you're crying about." The cryptic post has further fueled speculation among fans about the status of the couple's relationship.

The drama only escalated when Justin shared pictures of himself smoking pot and made more posts alluding to drug usage on his Instagram Story last week. The instances were heavily judged and raised doubts about his acts. In contrast, Hailey has reportedly taken down a series of photos with the couple from her Instagram feed.

The couple has been under rumors of marital discord since last year, although speculation dwindled following the arrival of their child. Still, fans opine that Justin's recent activities could be a result of the engagement of his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez, to his frequent musical collaborator, Benny Blanco.

Advertisement

Recently, Hailey and Justin were reported to be dealing with a lot of stress, causing a strain in their relationship, and were going to couple's therapy. "They're doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud," a source told Radar Online.

Justin Bieber had reportedly deactivated his Instagram account for seven minutes, as per another fan, which is why his account has been showing unfollowed by all of his former followers, not just Hailey Bieber. Thus far, the Biebers haven't commented publicly on the speculation of a marital dispute or divorce.