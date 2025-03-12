Is Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Marriage in Trouble? Source REVEALS Couple Is Seeking 'Tons of Therapy'

Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage is seemingly struggling, prompting the couple to turn to therapy to try and sort out their issues, as per a new source. The couple just welcomed their son Jack Blues in mid-2024.

A report from Radar Online has revealed the duo is dealing with a lot of stress at the moment which has strained their relationship. Hailey, 28, is said to be growing more and more frustrated with Justin's antics, which have been portrayed as babyish and hard to cope with.

"They're doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud," a source told Radar Online.

At the same time, 31-year-old Justin is also reportedly struggling with emotional distress related to his ex-mentor, Sean Diddy Combs who was incarcerated last fall on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

The source continued, "This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up. With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with the adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."

According to the outlet, Justin is especially worried about the chance of being subpoenaed when Diddy's case proceeds to trial, putting further pressure on his mind and his marriage.

Reports indicate that Hailey allegedly feels the stress they're experiencing — from being new parents to tolerating the criticism of the public. This has compelled them to go for professional advice to avoid losing everything.

Advertisement

The outlet's insider added, "This is all very heavy stuff that Justin is dealing with. It requires expert help and, as his partner, Hailey has to be a part of the equation. So, whenever something comes up, they see their counselor together."

Justin Bieber's past with mental health issues is also contributing to their problems. Though Hailey is dedicated to helping him, the sources claim that the stress of his continuing battles is exacting a toll on their married life.