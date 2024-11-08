Halle Bailey’s Social Media Gone After Controversy Over DDG Livestreaming Their Son Without Her Consent

Singer and actress Halle Bailey recently deleted her social media accounts after voicing disapproval of her ex-boyfriend DDG livestreaming with their 11-month-old son, Halo, without her consent. The incident stirred mixed reactions online, with some supporters defending her stance while others criticized her for allegedly being inconsistent with her social media practices regarding her son.

Halle Bailey and DDG, a rapper and YouTube personality, first went public with their relationship in 2022 and welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023. Halle kept her pregnancy private, only confirming the news a month after Halo's birth. Although they split in late 2024, the two maintained they remained close friends and loving co-parents.

The recent dispute began when DDG livestreamed with Halo while on Kai Cenat's platform, where he even placed the baby in a trash bag as part of the show. While DDG was still live, Halle took to her social media platform, X, to express frustration, stating she was “out of town” and had not been informed that Halo would be on the stream. Halle's comments received a mixed response, with some fans supporting her concerns as a mother, while others pointed out her own history of posting images and videos of Halo on social media, suggesting she could have handled the matter privately.

In defense of Halle, many argued there is a significant difference between planned posts and a spontaneous hours-long livestream featuring a baby. Critics of DDG also highlighted his treatment of Halo during the stream, particularly the controversial use of a trash bag.

Amid the backlash, Halle deleted both her X and Instagram accounts, stepping away from the online spotlight. DDG has yet to respond directly to Halle’s concerns, though he did post on his X account, “man this dad shit so cool. make sure yall take care of yall kids,” hinting at his commitment to fatherhood even amid the controversy.

