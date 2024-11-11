Halle Berry Files Motion Against Judge’s Tentative Order To Pay Her Ex, Olivier Martinez, Over USD 217,000 Amid their Son’s Custody Battle

The drama between Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez is surely turning heads as she chose to continue the legal war against him after the judge initially concluded that the actress should pay her former partner a huge six-figure amount and be hit with sanctions as part of the custody battle of their son, Maceo.

As per In Touch, the judge issued a tentative verdict on Martinez's plea for Berry to give over USD 360,000, in order assist him with the payment to his lawyers.

The Taking Lives star alleged that he required the money to fight the acclaimed actress’ “draconian” request to remove him from his legal custody of Maceo. Opposing his request, Berry demanded her ex pay her USD 455,000 in sanctions.

As per the publication’s article, the judge believed that the actress should pay Martinez USD 271,052 in legal fees and USD 6,015 in sanctions. Along with this, the court decided that the actor should pay the actress USD 59,893 in sanctions.

The judge determined that the Catwoman star would pay Martinez USD 217,174 after subtracting the fees she was awarded, per the outlet.

Berry went ahead and challenged this tentative ruling by filing a motion. Her ex-husband has filed his own objection to the ruling’s certain findings.

The actress' attorney said, “The Court’s ruling on sanctions against Halle in the sum of $6,015 violates Halle’s due process rights and is prohibited as a matter of law. Furthermore, the Court made factual findings that were incomplete, inconsistent with, or contrary to the evidence presented.”

Certain findings of the fact that comprise the amount at issue are also being reportedly challenged by the Academy Award-winning actress.

Prior to this, the actress accused Martinez of not attending parenting therapy sessions that were necessary as a part of their divorce deal. She also alleged that he conspired with her ex-employees in influencing Maceo’s therapist, per the publication.

Martinez’s attorney penned, “After using her extraordinarily high income for months to try to create a false narrative regarding (Olivier’s) cooperation with (Halle), to which (Olivier) has not had the funds to respond to every letter and every email.”

The lawyer continued, “She is now trying to use her ability to pay any and all amounts of her own attorneys’ fees to trample on (Olivier’s) rights and gain sole decision-making ability regarding crucial decisions in Maceo’s life, a child who spends 50 percent of his time with each of his parents.”

For the untold, the pair tied the knot in 2013, but this union ended when they decided to part ways in 2016.

