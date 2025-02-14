Halsey Announces For My Last Trick Tour In 2025 With 32 Cities and Big Guests; Here's What We Know

Grammy-nominated artist Halsey is getting ready to hit the road in 2025 with their For My Last Trick tour. The tour will cover 32 cities, starting on May 10 in Concord, California, and wrapping up on July 6 in Highland, California.

According to NBC, stops include major cities like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Nashville, and Toronto. A notable performance will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on May 14, featuring special guest Evanescence. Halsey, known for their powerful performances and songwriting, described the tour as a “celebration of life.”

On Thursday, Halsey released a trailer for the tour. The video shows them wearing a blue wig, planning their own funeral. In the trailer, Halsey picks outfits, dismisses performers, and crosses Joe Jonas off the guest list. They later stand before a casket surrounded by flowers, saying, “Oh my god, it’s perfect. It’s exactly how I pictured it.”

However, a phone call interrupts the scene, with someone telling Halsey the funeral is not happening. The trailer reflects Halsey’s health challenges in 2022, when they were diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

The tour will feature guest artists such as Evanescence, Del Water Gap, The Warning, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, Flowerovlove, Magdalena Bay, and Alemeda.

Presale tickets open on February 19, with fans needing to sign up by February 17 on Halsey’s website. General ticket sales start on February 21. American Express card members can access a presale for the Hollywood Bowl show on February 18.

Key stops include: