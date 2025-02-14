Selena Gomez, Fiance Benny Blanco Announce Album I Said I Love You First With New Song: All We Know About It So Far

Can there be anything better than a musician couple working together on an album? We’ll wait! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turned everyone’s heads when they announced their new collab album titled, I Said I Love You First.

This marks the pair’s first project as a couple. Gomez revealed this grand news on her Instagram account on February 12, Thursday. The upcoming album is set to be released next month on March 21, 2025.

The Emilia Perez actress shared a picture with Blanco, in which she can be seen holding a CD in her hand, on which the title of the album is written. We can see Blanco holding a book in his hands. The viewer can also see many stuffed toys in the background.

In the caption, the Heart Wants What It Wants singer announced that their song Scared of Loving You is out on streaming platforms now. The song was reportedly written by the pair and Finneas and he also produced it with Blanco.

She wrote, “I always trick you guys. my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21. Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now.”

Gomez added, “We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!” Her finance commented in the comments section by writing, "I love you baby." Check out the below.

However, this is the first time they have worked with one another. As per the reports, the duo has previously worked together on Gomez’s Kill Em With Kindness and Same Old Love songs, which were featured in her 2015 released album, Revival.

They also worked in 2019 along with I Can't Get Enough, which featured Tainey and J Balvin.