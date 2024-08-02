Halsey Reveals She ‘Shared Everything’ About New Single Lucky With Britney Spears: 'I Wanted To Make Sure...'

Halsey finally delighted her fans with her latest creation, as the singer dropped the music video for her new single, Lucky, which samples pop icon Britney Spears’ hit 2000 song from her second album, Oops!... I Did It Again. She recently revealed how she shared every detail about this new track with the singer.

According to People magazine, Halsey recently spoke to BBC Radio 1 and revealed how she received support from the Gimme More singer while working on this new track. The Bad At Love hitmaker said, "I shared everything with her every step of the way, down from like the first demo of the song," noting she even sent her a "shot-for-shot treatment" of her music video because she wanted to make sure that she was "totally nailing it."

The singer further mentioned that she even "traded merchandise" with the Grammy-winning pop artist, saying, "She sent me Lucky merch for the Lucky anniversary, and I sent her some merch and stuff like that."

Halsey said being able to discuss things with Spears was like a "pinch me thing," noting that she didn't even know that the singer knew who she was, and "so every day I'm kind of just looking around being like, there's a 6-year-old girl that's freaking out."

On July 26, she released the video of Lucky and took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. The singer shared a series of behind-the-scenes images, and alongside, she wrote, "The lucky music video is out, and it’s a lot of feelings happening over here," noting that it was "challenging" to depict so "many conflicting emotions in just a few minutes."

However, while many fans loved her new track, Halsey reacted to the criticism she received from some fans on social media since releasing this song. As per Deadline, last week, she mentioned in a Tumblr post that she "regrets" coming back to making music, saying, "I almost lost my life," noting that she will not do anything that doesn’t make her "happy anymore."

She further expressed that when she got sick, all she could think was about getting better so she could return and "be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what this is anymore, and I want to crawl in a hole, and I regret coming back."

Meanwhile, Halsey's new single Lucky is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

