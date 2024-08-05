Zac Efron has already recovered from his health scare and is back to building himself in shape once again. After briefly being hospitalized in Spain, the actor reassured fans that all was well. On Sunday, he posted a shirtless picture of himself to his Instagram Story while doing weights in the summer heat on an exercise ball.

Efron wrote, "Happy and healthy. Thanks for the well wishes.” According to TMZ, he was previously brought to a hospital on Friday night following what his representative described as a minor swimming incident in which the actor was discovered in an Ibiza villa's pool and had to be dragged out of the water.

As per reports, Efron was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and released the next morning; nevertheless, it is unknown what caused the distress.

The former cast member of High School Musical was seen earlier this week joining DJ Martin Garrix on stage during the latter's concert at the Spanish city's Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club. In a video posted by the singer, Efron was seen entering the stage during one of Garrix's songs and dancing with him, drawing a lot of applause from the audience.

Efron's health emergency occurred amid his travels through Europe as he attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Efron cheered for his friend, Simone Biles, as she became the oldest US women’s gymnast to win gold at 27.

Efron has been booked and busy this year. A Family Affair, Ricky Stanicky, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and The Iron Claw are among Efron's most recent Netflix credits. Famous, directed by Jody Hill, is another project Efron will feature in the A24 production. According to IMDB, Efron's next film also includes the 1987 movie remake Three Men and a Baby, which is still in preproduction.

