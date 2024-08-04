‘He Is Fine Now’: Zac Efron Recovering After Hospitalization For Swimming Pool Accident; Claims Source

Zac Efron is at the moment recuperating after an accident he encountered in Spain. The Family Affair star, who is 36 years old, was using a pool during his stay in Ibiza on August 2nd and it was during this time that he had an accident.

Efron was hospitalized as a safety measure and subsequently discharged the following day saying he’s okay as per TMZ. Reports say, "he is fine now." He had been found in the swimming pool when he was pulled out by two people, as per the outlet.

Sources called it precautionary measure as they described it as a "minor swimming incident" at the villa in Ibiza on Friday night. The 17 Again star made an impromptu cameo with DJ Martin Garrix last Monday while they were performing live on stage at Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club.

Zac Efron has once opened up about his health in 2022, addressing social media speculations, that the shape of his jaw had changed as the result of an injury. In an interview with Men’s Health, he stated that his face changed after his jaw shattered from a fall while he was running through his house in socks.

He smashed his chin against a granite corner of a fountain. He said that his "chin bone was hanging off his face.”

This year, the High School Musical star has been booked and busy. His upcoming movie, a reboot of Three Men and a Baby is in pre-production.

Advertisement

His other recent projects include Ricky Stanicky alongside John Cena, The Iron Claw alongside Jeremy Allen White and A Family Affair (recent NSFW rom-com with Nicole Kidman and Joey King).

In June, People magazine interviewed Efron along with Nicole Kidman about their comedy where they disclosed its original title that was more raunchy than what we have now; this piqued the interest of Efron initially. They expressed their delight in working with each other.

ALSO READ: Zac Efron's Fake Hot Ones Interview For A Family Affair Movie Doesn't Make The Cut