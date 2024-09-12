Happy Birthday Jennifer Hudson: Exploring Her Top 10 Roles As Actress And Singer Turns 43

Jennifer Hudson has dominated both acting and singing, giving us a diverse range of roles that never fail to impress. Since her appearance on American Idol Season 3, she has continued to grow in her career. Her moment to shine came in 2007, when she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Dreamgirls. Hudson's long tenure in the industry demonstrates her ability to play roles that bring out the best in a character and connect with audiences. As the actress celebrates her 43rd birthday, we've compiled a list of her top ten roles. Let’s dive in!

10. Winnie Mandela (2011)

In this historical drama, Hudson plays the role of the iconic activist Winnie Mandela, while Terrence Howard stars as Nelson Mandela. The film explores the stateswoman’s childhood hardships and how her life unfolded before and after meeting her husband. It also portrays the turbulence Winnie endured during Nelson Mandela’s imprisonment in 1963. While the movie received mostly negative reviews, Hudson’s performance was impressive to watch.

9. Respect (2021)

Jennifer Hudson stars as the legendary singer Aretha Franklin in the musical drama film Respect, which was released in 2021. The film primarily focuses on Aretha’s childhood, including her involvement in the church choir. The disturbing assault she endured at the hands of a family member following her pregnancy is particularly unsettling. The film also explores how she coped with the death of her mother. With her exceptional singing talent, Hudson portrayed the character effortlessly, making this performance stand out among her best.

8. Black Nativity (2013)

Stepping into a unique role, Hudson played the character of a single mother, Naima Cobbs. Langston (Jacob Latimore), her young son, travels to New York to meet family members over the holidays. When the visit doesn’t turn out to be a positive experience, he longs to return to his mother. This emotional film takes you through themes like family, faith, and growing up. Hudson portrayed the role with excellence and deep empathy.

7. Dreamgirls (2006)

The role of Effie White in the 2006 movie Dreamgirls earned Hudson both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Set in the early 1960s, the story follows a group of women—Effie White, Deena Jones (Beyoncé), and Lorrell Robinson (Anika Noni Rose)—as they navigate life and their careers. From the formation of their music group to their struggles with friendship and stardom, the film is incredibly engaging to watch. Directed by Bill Condon, Dreamgirls features a masterclass of vocals and stunning performances from an amazing cast, which contributed to its success on the charts.

6. The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

This coming-of-age drama follows the lives of two youngsters from New York, Mister (Skylan Brooks) and Pete (Ethan Dizon). During the summer, Mister’s mother, Gloria, played by Hudson, is arrested, and Pete’s mother goes missing. The film takes viewers through the emotional journey of these two boys as they struggle to put food on the table and face life’s harsh challenges at such a young age. They await casting calls for child performers, hoping to escape their unfortunate circumstances. Hudson’s performance is delivered with such fluency, making this George Tillman Jr.-directed film a must-watch on this list.

5. Lullaby (2014)

Hudson plays the role of a head nurse, Carrie, who cares for Robert (Richard Jenkins), a man diagnosed with terminal cancer and given only 36 hours to live. As Robert’s extended family members visit him in the hospital, old family drama begins to resurface. With a star-studded cast including Amy Adams, Terrence Howard, and Ann Archer, this film stands out as one of the strong highlights of Hudson’s acting career.

4. The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Released in 2008, this period on-screen adaptation of the Sue Monk Kidd novel features Hudson as Rosaleen, a caretaker to 14-year-old Lily Owens (Dakota Fanning). Lily is going through a difficult time following her mother’s death and her strained relationship with her toxic father. She relies on Rosaleen to help her break free from this life. After escaping together, they seek refuge in a home owned by independent Black women who run their own honey bee farm. Hudson did a fantastic job portraying this role, conveying a powerful message of empowerment for women of color.

3. Cats (2019)

Inspired by T.S. Eliot's 1939 poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the 2019 stage musical adaptation, Cats, featured Hudson as Grizabella and became one of the top-grossing films of her career. While the costumes and VFX received mixed to negative reviews, Hudson’s performance of "Memory" was a standout scene that cannot be missed. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Taylor Swift.

2. Sex And The City (2008)

Following the success of the HBO original series of the same name, the Sex and the City film was released in 2008. Hudson plays Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) personal assistant, Louise. After Mr. Big (Chris Noth) stands Carrie up on her wedding day, she spirals into a difficult period and struggles to organize her life. Then she meets Louise, a woman in her twenties, who helps Carrie rediscover her true self. Hudson’s portrayal of Louise was extremely enjoyable to watch.

1. Sing (2016)

Sing, one of the best animated musicals ever made, allowed Jennifer Hudson to showcase her incredible vocals while playing the part of a Suffolk sheep. The film's star-studded cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, and Tori Kelly. The plot revolves around a theater owner on the verge of bankruptcy who decides to hold a music competition. The fact that all of the animal characters are singing adds to the film's success in the children's genre. Sing is the highest-grossing film on this list, earning $631.064 million.

