Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Teases Surprise Cameos From Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny and More; WATCH

Adam Sandler is heading back to the golf course in Happy Gilmore 2, a long-awaited sequel to the actor's 1996 comedy classic. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped its first teaser, setting the stage for Gilmore's return to the sport from which he became an unlikely hero almost three decades ago.

The new movie revolves around Happy Gilmore, the hockey player-turned-golf sensation, stepping back on the course for the first time in years. A cast of familiar faces, such as Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen), is there to cheer him, urging him to show the world how the Happy they loved is still there.

"I haven't swung a club in years," Sandler's character says in the trailer.

The sequel teases a parade featuring NFL star Travis Kelce, music greats Bad Bunny and Eminem, and comedy legend Ben Stiller in star-studded cameos, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

From adding that extra realism to the whole picture, definite golf heavyweights in the business like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau made their appearances, peppering the Sandler kind of slapstick between the real sports world. These golf world connections were made possible by Pro Shop Studios, a production company that worked together with the film.

Pro Shop Studios founder Chad Mumm explained to The Hollywood Reporter that Sandler wanted much of the same kind of realism he had brought to basketball in Hustle while still keeping in place the over-the-top, comedic heart of Happy Gilmore.

Mumm said, "I think Adam [Sandler's] experience doing [his 2022 basketball film] Hustle and really making basketball authentic in that movie, he wanted to bring some of that energy to Happy Gilmore. Obviously, it's tonally very different, but they wanted the golf to feel really real, and they wanted a lot of present-day and historical pro golfers to come and make cameos in the film."

Sandler wanted to marry humor with real golf moments - a challenge that necessitated wrangling some modern big names in the sport for cameos. Mumm added, "So they brought us on board to both help produce the golf but also make sure that they could get the golfers to show up."

Fans of the original should expect double the nostalgia and double the new laughs when Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 premieres on Netflix on July 25.