Adam Sandler Reveals He Originally Wanted Travis Kelce in Happy Gilmore 2: 'How Funny That Would Be'

Adam Sandler recently shared an interesting detail about the upcoming sequel to his 1996 comedy, Happy Gilmore. On the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce on August 28, 2024, Sandler revealed that he had originally imagined Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in a very different role than what fans might expect.

It has been reported that the actor, who looks forward to reprising the role of the ‘happy’ golfer again, stated that the two of them, including his crew, were at one point considering the idea of having Kelce play the role of Gilmore’s child in the other installment. Explaining to Kelce what their plans of shooting the movie were, Sandler stated: "We were like, 'Imagine if Travis was my first baby; how funny that would be.'"

The original Happy Gilmore movie, which became a fan favorite for its unique blend of sports and humor, is known for its memorable characters and offbeat comedy. Sandler’s thought process about incorporating a well-known athlete like Kelce into such a personal role highlights his creative approach to storytelling.

Travis Kelce, who is well known for his football skills and charismatic personality, responded enthusiastically to Sandler's idea. The 34-year-old athlete admitted to taking his character in the movie seriously and started warming up his golf swing prior to Kilmer’s announcement on last week’s The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Despite the initial idea of having Kelce as Sandler’s son, the finalised casting has Kelce in a different role. Sandler rated Kelce’s contribution to the movie and said, "Travis, we're gonna have fun. Because the scene you're doing is with so many great golfers. It's going to be amazing. You're gonna be funny as hell."

The sequel to Happy Gilmore will continue the story of the beloved character, now older and grappling with various life changes. Sandler gave a brief outline of the story and said, "It picks up from an older guy who played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different—he's a bit of a mess. And then we try to get his life cooking again."

It was in March 2024 when the buzz about the sequel started to come out, especially after Sandler’s former co-star, Christopher McDonald, stated that he had seen a draft of the script. The excitement grew in April when Drew Barrymore hinted at the project, and Netflix officially confirmed their collaboration on May 15, 2024. Although the movie was completed a few years ago, Sandler stated in the premier of his latest comedy special, Adam Sandler: Love You, that he was “more than excited, probably the most excited I've been in many years to shoot something.”

Fans of Happy Gilmore are eagerly awaiting the sequel, and Travis Kelce’s involvement, despite a role change, adds a unique twist. Sandler’s creative choices and Kelce’s participation promise a fresh take on the beloved comedy. As Happy Gilmore 2 moves forward, it will be exciting to see how these new elements come together to continue Happy Gilmore’s story.

