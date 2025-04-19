That '70s Show Alum Laura Prepon and Ben Foster's Huge Monthly Incomes Revealed in Divorce Settlement Documents

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster's monthly earnings amidst divorce settlement conditions have been made public through official documents. Last year, Foster filed for divorce from Prepon, with reports claiming they've been separated since September 2023.

Recently completed divorce papers involving That '70s Show actress and The Punisher actor brought their monthly earnings and financial arrangement into public scrutiny.

The court documents, as reported by In Touch and obtained by Us Weekly, also state that Foster's gross monthly income is $70,509.92, well above Prepon's reported income of $22,205.50. The documents also reveal that Foster will be paying child support of $5,500 per month.

The pair, who have two kids—a son born in 2020 and a daughter, Ella, age 7—will both have joint custody, with Prepon being listed as the primary residence of the children for 227 days during the year, while their father will see the kids on the other 138 days. Both sides stipulated that educational and tuition fees would be divided equally from now on.

Foster filed for divorce in November 2024 after being married for six years, citing irreconcilable differences. Even though bitter charges were traded in court papers—Prepon accusing Foster of having a drinking problem and Foster accusing Prepon of improper marital behavior — both repudiated the other's accusations. Their divorce was finalized on April 14.

The couple's 4 million USD property will be sold, with proceeds divided between them equally. Division of property was also carried over to private vehicles and companies. Laura Prepon and Ben Foster also waived spousal support and alimony.

