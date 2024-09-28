Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Pays His Tribute To Late Co-Star Maggie Smith Amidst Actress’ Death At 89

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe paid his respects to his late co-star and the veteran actress, Maggie Smith. The 89-year-old actress passed away on Friday, September 27 in the hospital, being surrounded by her friends and family.

The devastating news of the actress breathing her last on Friday morning was announced by Smith’s sons by releasing a statement in the public. The statement by the family members read that the actress peacefully passed away and is survived by two sons and five grandchildren.

Further in the statement, showing gratitude to the hospital staff, it was mentioned, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Meanwhile, Radcliffe, who shared the screen space with Smith for a decade on the Harry Potter movie series, mourned the death of the legendary actress. The actor released a statement, recalling his time with the late Hollywood star as he talked about her “fierce intellect.”

Moreover, the What If actor revealed that he was 9 when he first met the actress, while his parents were in awe of Maggie, who played the role of Professor McGonagall in the movies.

Further in the statement, the actor revealed more details of his first meeting with the Sister Act actress.

It stated, “The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films.”

Radcliffe further went on to add, “She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny.”

In the movies, Smith portrayed the role of the head of the Gryffindor house, and the actor, who played the lead role of Harry Potter in the movies, was a part of the house, hence giving him enough scenes and screen space with the actress.

The Harry Potter movies are available to stream on HBO.

