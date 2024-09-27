Harry Potter Fame Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away; Oscar Winning Actress Was 89

Harry Potter fame, Dame Maggie Smith, passes away at the age of 89 on Friday, September 27. The unfortunate news of the actress’ death was announced to her fans and well wishers by her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, who released the statement claiming that Smith left the Earthside peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. The actress leaves behind her two sons and five grandchildren.

In the statement by Larkin and Stephens, the sons of the veteran actress mentioned, “She passed away peacefully in the hospital early this morning, Friday, 27th September.” It further read, “An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

The statement also claimed, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The actress had one of the most successful careers in the Hollywood industry by portraying some of the iconic characters, such as Jean Brodie in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Muriel Donelly in the Marigold Hotel, and Mrs. Castle in Evil Under the Sun. Smith continued to gain fame through the mid-1960s, as her performances in the films and stage plays won the audience’s hearts.

The most iconic character played by the actress was that of Professor McGonagall in the popular Harry Potter franchise. The Oscar winning actress continued to portray the role of professor in the J.K. Rowling adapted movie from 2001 till 2007.

Smith most recently appeared in Downtown Abbey in 2019, and reprised her role of Violet Crawly in the sequel of the movie in 2022. Downtown Abbey: The New Era marked the actress’ last movie in the Hollywood industry.

In her personal life, Dame Maggie Smith married twice. Her first marriage was to the actor, Robert Stephens, with whom she shared a son. The actress later went on to marry Beverley Cross, who passed away in 1998.

