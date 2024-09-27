Throwback: When Maggie Smith Was Made Memeber of the Companions of Honour By Queen Elizabeth; See Here as Harry Potter Star Passes Away at 89

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death

Maggie Smith renowned for her portrayal of Professor McGonagall in all seven Harry Potter films, passed away at 89 on September 27, a news which left several people across the world mourning the loss of a much beloved and legendary icon. Smith is a critically acclaimed Shakespearian actress and two-time winner of the Academy Awards.

In 2014, to recognize her contributions to drama over the past few decades, the Downtown Abbey actress was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor during a special ceremony at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. The Elite group of honorees had 65 members including Professor Stephen Hawking, Judi Dench, and Ian McKellen.

The late Queen Elizabeth was the one who honored the Oscar-winning actress with a gold badge and they reportedly had a private conversation at the event. But Smith refused to speak after the ceremony. The Order of the Companions of Honor or Order of Merit, was first commissioned in 1917 by George V, who also founded the Order of the British Empire at the same time.

The news of Smith’s tragic demise was announced by her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens in a statement that read, “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September.” They described their late mother as an “intensely private person” who had her near and dear ones around at the time of her death.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” the statement read. They further thanked the “wonderful staff” at the Chelsea and Westminster for their care and kindness during her final days.

Many celebrities paid tribute to the late actress including her Downtown Abbey castmates. Show creator Julian Fellowes said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that Smith was “truly a great actress” and those who witnessed her act were very “fortunate.”

“She was a joy to write for, subtle, many-layered, intelligent, funny and heart-breaking,” she added. Co-star Hugh Bonneville, also shared a statement with the outlet, describing the late actress as someone who has a sharp eye, sharp wit, and formidable talent.