Did Kanye West NOT Want Kids With Kim Kardashian After 2 Months of Dating? Says, ‘That Was My Fault'

Kanye West is setting the internet on fire with his brutally honest confessions about Kim Kardashian. The exes were married for 8 years before they were granted a divorce in 2022. The rapper, in his new interview with DJ Akedemics, admitted to getting the SKIMS owner pregnant. Moreover, he revealed wanting out of the relationship within two months of being together.

Ye’s bold statements have, however, divided the internet. One group believes that the rapper finally spoke out about his toxic relationship with Kardashian, while the other group believes that it was not right to make such statements about his own children.

In his confessions about his marriage with Kardashian, the rapper revealed, “I didn’t wanna have children with this person after the first two months of being with her.” He further added, “But that wasn’t God’s plan.”

Meanwhile, the bold statements from the rapper came after the exes entered into a verbal spat over the mother of four holding the sole ownership to the North West label.

Moreover, Kardashian called for an emergency court hearing after learning of the Tate Brothers being present at the meeting spot of his daughter and West. She had also temporarily stopped North from visiting her father until the case was resolved.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits in 2021, when the duo filed for a divorce, making it one of the messiest breakups of the year. The drama included multiple factors, from Pete Davidson to West trying to “get back his family together.”

In their four years of marriage, West and Kardashian welcomed their four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.