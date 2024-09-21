‘Stay Gold’: Angelina Jolie Reflects On Her Matching Tattoos With Daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne have gotten a permanent mark to remember from the time they worked on a project together. Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter have been sharing matching tattoos that read, “Stay Gold,” which happens to be one of the lines in their work together.

In conversation with CR Fashion Book, the actress reflected on the tattoo place on her arm and the time she spent with her daughter on the Broadway musical, The Outsiders.

While talking to the media portal, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star shared, “I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders.” She also revealed that the phrase is from one of the songs in the play.

Jolie plays the lead in the feature drama, while Vivienne serves as the actress's assistant in the musical. Further speaking of the mark on the mother-daughter’s arms, the Hollywood star claimed, “It means so much to us separately and together.”

Not only does the actress share a tattoo with her 16-year-old, but she also has different marks inked on her body, which she also shares with her other five children.

She revealed in her conversation, “There is also a bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us.” Apart from Vivienne, Jolie is a mother to Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and Knox, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Being a parent to five kids, the actress opened u about what she learned from her kids through the years. Addressing to the outlet, Jolie revealed, “There are too many to count or name just one. But the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling.”

On the other hand, Jolie has been moving to the space of designing and decor as the movie star is working on her fashion brand, Atelier Jolie. The Malficient star, talking about her brand, revealed, “My intention was to build a space—a home, really—for people to create and be inspired.” She further added, “The house is comprised of artists and designers from around the world, and at the heart is an invitation to re-engage in design and build community.”

She further went on to state that with the brand, her motive is to focus on individual choices and yet work as a team to bring the client’s dream come true.

On the industry front, Angelina Jolie portrayed the role of Maria Callas in the biographical film, Maria, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

